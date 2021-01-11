UK shopper numbers down 27.1% last week as lockdowns hit
Total shopper numbers across British retail destinations fell 27.1% in the week to Jan. 9 versus the previous week, reflecting the impact of new national lockdowns to control the spread of COVID-19, market researcher Springboard said on Monday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
It said footfall was 63.8% lower than in the same week last year.
