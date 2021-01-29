London Stock Exchange completes Refintiv deal

Europe 29 January 2021 12:43 (UTC+04:00)
London Stock Exchange completes Refintiv deal

London Stock Exchange said on Friday that it had completed its $27 billion deal to buy data provider Refinitiv, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

“This transformational transaction brings together two highly complementary global businesses with a shared commitment to an Open Access philosophy, working in partnership with customers,” LSE chief executive David Schwimmer said in a statement.

Refinitiv was 45% owned by Thomson Reuters, owner of Reuters News.

