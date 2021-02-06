France says held in-depth talks with U.S., Britain, Germany on Iran
France’s foreign minister said on Friday he held in-depth talks with his American, British and German counterparts on Iran and how to handle nuclear and regional security challenges, Trend reports citing Reuters.
“We just had a in-depth and important conversation on Iran with @SecBlinken, @HeikoMaas and @DominicRaab to handle together nuclear and regional security challenges,” Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Twitter, adding that they had also addressed other pressing issues.
Latest
Azerbaijan’s Azersu company develops software for determining water consumption in mechanical meters
Speaker of Azerbaijani parliament, Georgian ambassador discuss prospects for development of relations