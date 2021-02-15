France fines Google 1.1 million euros over hotel rankings practices
Google Ireland and Google France have agreed to pay a 1.1 million euros ($1.34 million) fine after a probe found that Google’s hotel rankings could be misleading for consumers, France’s finance ministry and fraud watchdog said on Monday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The ministry and watchdog also said in a statement that Google has amended its hotel rankings practices since September 2019.
