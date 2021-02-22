UK PM says foreign travel curbs to stay until at least mid-May

The ban on non-essential international travel to and from England will stay until at least May 17, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday, prolonging the pain for airlines, airports and holiday companies hit by the pandemic travel slump, Trend reports citing Reuters.

But would-be holidaymakers will be given clarity on making plans for the summer by April 12, when a review on how to restart travel safely will be published.

Airlines are counting on a summer recovery after close to a year with minimal revenues due to travel restrictions. If they cannot, analysts say most airlines will need to raise more funds to survive after burning through their cash reserves.

Responding to the government’s plans, easyJet welcomed reassurances that travel would re-open, while British Airways said it was pleased the government had acknowledged it was critical to find a way to restart travel.