One million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Romania

Romania had administered one million COVID-19 vaccine doses by Wednesday, health authorities said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

An 86-year-old woman became the millionth person to have received the jab administered by the coordinator of the national vaccination campaign, Valeriu Gheorghita, at the Bucharest Emergency University Hospital.

Prime Minister Florin Citu, also present at the vaccination site, recalled that the country kicked off the vaccination campaign on Dec. 27 last year.

"The vaccination campaign is progressing well. We are at the top of Europe," Citu said, stressing that "we will make sure to continue like this."

According to the prime minister, the initial target was to administer close to one million vaccines by the end of March. The next target, he said, is to have 10.4 million Romanians vaccinated by the end of September.

Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, the country's health authorities have registered 5,587 adverse reactions to the jabs.

Currently, three vaccines are approved for use in Romania -- those produced by Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca.

Globally, 258 candidate vaccines are still being developed worldwide -- 76 of them in clinical trials -- in countries including Germany, China, Russia, Britain, and the United States, according to the latest information released by the World Health Organization.