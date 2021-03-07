UK records another 6,040 coronavirus cases, 158 deaths

Another 6,040 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 4,213,343, according to official figures released Saturday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The country also reported another 158 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 124,419. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

The latest figures were revealed as more than 21.7 million people in Britain have been given the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine.

Earlier Saturday, Sharon Peacock, who is in charge of tracking strains of the coronavirus in Britain, said the country is well equipped to "stay ahead" by adapting vaccines quickly to fight the new stains.

"I'm very optimistic that the vaccines will be rolled out, that they'll be effective, and that we'll be in a better place by the summer and autumn," Peacock, director of the COVID-19 Genomics UK Consortium, told The Times newspaper.

"I think we've got the capabilities to stay ahead by adapting vaccines, and so I'm an optimist," she said, adding that new variants are "very unlikely to send us back to square one".

However, Ian Diamond, head of the British Office for National Statistics (ONS), warned Saturday that the country is "still not out of the woods".

"I think this lockdown has been a success but at the same time, while we have seen major reductions, we are still relatively high," Diamond told the BBC.

"I'm in very much the view that we should do everything we can not to blow it nationally," he said. "We have done fantastically well in the last couple of months but we are not completely out of the woods yet."

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock confirmed Friday that two-fifths of Britain's entire adult population of have now been vaccinated.

The government is "on course" to offering a first vaccine dose to all adults by the end of July, he added.

England is currently under the third national lockdown since outbreak of the pandemic in the country. Similar restriction measures are also in place in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Germany, Russia and the United States have been racing against time to roll out coronavirus vaccines.