Reopening schools a "national effort" to beat coronavirus - UK PM

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson described the reopening of schools in England as a "national effort" to beat coronavirus, even though some experts warned Britain is still not "out of the woods", Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"The reopening of schools marks a truly national effort to beat this virus," Johnson told Sky News.

"It is because of the determination of every person in this country that we can start moving closer to a sense of normality -- and it is right that getting our young people back into the classroom is the first step," he was quoted by Sky News as saying.

On Feb. 22, Johnson announced his long-anticipated "roadmap" exiting the lockdown. Schools in England will reopen from Monday as first part of the four-step plan, which Johnson said was designed to be "cautious but irreversible".

Under the guidance, secondary schools students across England are to receive three COVID-19 lateral-flow tests before using at-home kits twice a week.

British Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said that Monday will "mark a moment of joy for millions of people across the country".

More than 21.7 million people in Britain have been given the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine, according to the latest official figures