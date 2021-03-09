Number of new COVID-19 cases in Spain continues to fall

The number of new coronavirus cases continued to fall in Spain, according to the Ministry of Health on Monday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The ministry reported 11,959 new coronavirus cases for the 72-hour period between 2 p.m. (1300 GMT) on Friday to 2 p.m. on Monday.

This is a fall from the 15,978 new cases the ministry reported on March 1, which means the number of new cases has now declined for six consecutive weekends.

The country's total number of confirmed coronavirus cases has so far risen to 3,160,970, with the total number of deaths standing at 71,436.

"It is to be expected that there will be small ripples in the process of descent," said Fernando Simon, director of the Coordination Center for Health Alerts and Emergencies of the Ministry of Health.

"We are still with a significant risk that transmission will increase again. The measures that are in force must be applied effectively," he told a press conference on Monday.