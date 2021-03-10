France registers over 23,000 COVID-19 cases in one day

France on Tuesday reported 23,302 COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, while the number of hospitalized patients continued to rise, piling pressure on hospitals, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Since the outbreak, 3,932,862 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in France, the world's sixth-highest tally after the United States, India, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom, according to figures posted on the government's epidemic information website.

Six more people were hospitalized for the virus infection in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 25,201, while 3,918 patients were in intensive care, up by 69 from Monday, marking its highest level since Nov. 26.

In one day, the respiratory illness had claimed 368 lives, pushing the death toll to 89,301, the daily data showed.

So far, 3,996,329 people in France have received at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The rollout focused first on elderly, highly vulnerable people and frontline medical staff and care workers.