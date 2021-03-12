Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria tests positive for COVID-19
Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria and her spouse Prince Daniel have tested positive for COVID-19, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The royal couple isolated themselves on Wednesday following cold symptoms, the Royal court's information manager Margareta Thorgren told Swedish Television (SVT).
"They both show milder flu-like symptoms but feel good under the circumstances."
The royal couple's children Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar were also quarantined at home.
