UK reports 121 new COVID deaths and 5,534 new cases
Britain reported 121 new COVID deaths on Saturday, taking the number of people who have died within 28 days of a positive test result to 125,464, daily government figures showed, Trend reports citing Reuters.
A further 5,534 people have tested positive for the disease, down from 6,609 on Friday, while the number of people who have received at least one vaccine dose has risen to 23.684 million from 23.315 million the day before.
