France records 26,343 coronavirus infections in past 24 hours

France registered 26,343 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours while coronavirus-linked hospitalizations went up again, according to data released by the health authorities on Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The country now recorded an accumulative total of 4,071,662 COVID-19 cases. Some 90,429 patients have succumbed to the respiratory illness.

After fourth successive daily fall, the number of COVID-19 patients who are hospitalized went up again. Some 318 more people were admitted to hospitals in one day, bringing the total to 24,989. That included 4,127 cases in intensive care, up by 57.

The data showed that some 5,072,244 people in France have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.