Zalando aims for more than 10% of Europe fashion market
German online fashion retailer Zalando said it aims to capture more than 10% of the 450 billion euro ($536.54 billion) European fashion market in the longer term after coronavirus lockdowns supercharged its growth in 2020, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
It set a new target for gross merchandise volume (GMV) - sales made on its site by itself or by partners - to exceed 30 billion euros by 2025, after announcing on Monday that its revenue forecast for 2021 was well above market projections.
