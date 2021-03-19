Poland's total number of COVID-19 cases surpasses 2 million
Poland’s total number of COVID-19 cases surpassed 2 million on Friday, according to health ministry data, as Poland grapples with a third wave of the pandemic, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
Poland has had 2,010,244 coronavirus cases and 48,807 deaths in total since the start of the pandemic, the ministry data showed. Poland had 25,998 new coronavirus cases on Friday.
