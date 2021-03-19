Sweden reports 5,735 new COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths on Friday

Europe 19 March 2021 17:16 (UTC+04:00)
Sweden reports 5,735 new COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths on Friday

Sweden, which has shunned lockdowns throughout the pandemic, registered 5,735 new coronavirus cases on Friday, health agency statistics showed, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

The country of 10 million inhabitants registered 26 new deaths, taking the total to 13,262. The deaths registered have occurred over several days and sometimes weeks.

Sweden’s death rate per capita is many times higher than that of its Nordic neighbours’ but lower than in several European countries that opted for lockdowns.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Lufthansa to carry out Frankfurt-Tbilisi regular flight
Lufthansa to carry out Frankfurt-Tbilisi regular flight
Export Price Index down in Georgia
Export Price Index down in Georgia
Georgia to help companies suffered during COVID-19 pandemic
Georgia to help companies suffered during COVID-19 pandemic
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Azerbaijani FM talks new regional co-op opportunities with OIC member states ambassadors (PHOTO) Politics 17:57
Lufthansa to carry out Frankfurt-Tbilisi regular flight Transport 17:52
Lending of legal entities, individuals in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan rebounds Finance 17:42
Uzbekistan’s 2M2021 foreign trade turnover down Uzbekistan 17:41
Passenger cars manufacturing surges in Kazakhstan Transport 17:37
FAO to oversee 2021 projects in close co-op with Kazakhstan's authorities Business 17:36
Export Price Index down in Georgia Business 17:29
Azerbaijan reveals 2M2021 volume of natural gas export to Italy Oil&Gas 17:28
No plans to resume activity of Baku metro - Assistant to Azerbaijani president Society 17:28
No country can prevent spread of British strain of COVID-19 - Azerbaijan's president aide Azerbaijan 17:22
FAO-supported agriculture dev't program to boost economic growth in Kazakhstan Business 17:18
Sweden reports 5,735 new COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths on Friday Europe 17:16
Number of COVID-19 vaccine doses delivered to Azerbaijan disclosed Society 17:15
Tightening of quarantine regime depends on increase in number of infections - President's aide Society 17:03
Khazar Consortium opens tender for purchase of batteries Tenders 17:00
Russia's 'Power Machines' supplies generators for HPPs in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 16:59
Kazakhstan increases manufacturing of precious metals on Feb. 2021 Business 16:56
Rise in COVID-19 cases in Azerbaijan to inevitably lead to tightening of restrictions - President's aide Society 16:54
Weekend suspension of public transport in Azerbaijan to be extended for April-May 2021 Society 16:52
FAO unveils project portfolio in Kazakhstan before 2025 Business 16:51
Planemaker Embraer narrows losses in fourth quarter on higher plane deliveries Europe 16:50
Turkmenistan talks clients using country's online banking services Finance 16:38
Growth in oil prices maintains balance in Azerbaijan's foreign exchange market - CBA Finance 16:37
Georgia to help companies suffered during COVID-19 pandemic Business 16:35
Citi, J.P. Morgan hired to coordinate Islandsbanki IPO US 16:30
Oil exports from Azerbaijan to Ukraine in 2M2021 unveiled Oil&Gas 16:26
New thermal power plants to be commissioned in Uzbekistan’s Tashkent region Oil&Gas 16:22
India, Bangladesh agree to expand co-operation on water resources Other News 16:18
India's economy projected to record stronger recovery in 2021: UNCTAD Other News 16:16
Azerbaijan gradually eliminating impact of aggregate demand and economic activity on inflation Finance 16:13
Public transport to be suspended in Azerbaijan during Novruz holiday Society 16:13
Copper ores and concentrates rank first in list of Georgian export Business 16:12
Amazon to make first Bollywood film Other News 16:12
Kazakhstan's KazMunayGas, Kazgeology join forces to increase country's mineral base Oil&Gas 16:11
Azerbaijan extends special quarantine regime Society 16:10
Azerbaijan publishes 2M2021 oil export volume to Portugal Oil&Gas 16:09
Uzbek-Korean JV to buy spares for air compressors via tender Tenders 16:09
EBRD names total amount of investments in Turkmenistan Finance 16:09
Georgia sees increase in Domestic Producer Price Index for Industrial Products Business 16:08
Saudi Space Commission discusses fields of cooperation with its Indian counterpart Other News 16:01
Mapletree Logistics Trust to buy two warehouses in India's Maharashtra state Other News 16:00
Expected to work for a year, Chandrayaan-2 orbiter likely to last for seven Other News 15:58
Azerbaijan issues number of neutralized mines in liberated territories (PHOTO) Azerbaijan 15:56
Covid-19: India has supplied about 60 mn vaccine doses to other countries Other News 15:56
Russia's Dagestan looking for business partners in Iraq, Azerbaijan Business 15:54
EU executive takes Britain to court over Gibraltar tax exemption Europe 15:47
Georgian domestic exports down Business 15:46
External merchandise trade down in Georgia Business 15:41
Newest Azerbaijani startup project to help to reveal many types of plant diseases ICT 15:41
Gold, silver prices in Azerbaijan revealed Finance 15:41
Poland's total number of COVID-19 cases surpasses 2 million Europe 15:29
Uzbekistan reveals share of small businesses in services provided in 2020 Business 15:21
UNEC is among the best universities in the world in ranking by subject Society 15:20
First boiler unit put into operation at ‘Uzbekistan GTL’ plant Oil&Gas 15:20
Uzbekistan shares data on investments by domestic enterprises Uzbekistan 15:20
Uzbekistan sees loss in revenues as tax on foreign car imports abolished Uzbekistan 15:20
Azerbaijan raises electricity exports in 2M2021 Oil&Gas 15:19
Producer Price Index for Industrial Products in Georgia up Business 15:18
Kazakhstan increases imports of Romania-made goods Business 14:58
Azerbaijan's Central Bank predicts recovery of external, internal demand to continue Finance 14:58
Turkmen company exports batch of formwork sheets to Turkey Business 14:58
Azerbaijani farmers begin using Turkey's agricultural experience in liberated lands Economy 14:53
Azerbaijan reveals 2M2021 data on electricity production through TPPs Oil&Gas 14:52
ONE OF THE BEST SCHOOLS OF FRANCE – BURGUNDY SCHOOL OF BUSINESS (PHOTO) Other News 14:52
Azerbaijan's Economy Minister names strategic goals of Entrepreneurship Dev't Fund for 2021-2023 Business 14:51
Azerbaijan confirms 879 more COVID-19 cases, 334 recoveries Society 14:50
Turkmenistan, EBRD explore areas, opportunities for potential co-op Finance 14:45
TAP transports first 1 bcm of natural gas to Europe Oil&Gas 14:40
Lockdown extension looms in Germany as COVID case numbers rise Europe 14:33
Nar presents Novruz gifts to martyrs’ families and war veterans together with ‘YASHAT’ Foundation Society 14:31
German coronavirus cases rising exponentially Europe 14:28
Central Bank talks restoring growth of credit investments in Azerbaijan's economy Finance 14:23
Azerbaijani president’s trips to Azerbaijani territories cannot be subject of Armenia's MFA's comments Politics 14:15
IAI reports record revenue in 2020, profit jumps 48% Israel 14:09
İran may strongly enter world oil market - IEA Business 14:09
Turkey discloses 2M2021 volume of cargo shipment via local ports Turkey 13:40
Data on exports from Russia's Yaroslavl region to Azerbaijan in 2020 revealed Business 13:38
Rice cluster in Uzbekistan’s Tashkent region eyes increasing exports Uzbekistan 13:23
Uzbekneftegaz selling industrial waste of Shurtan gas chemical complex Oil&Gas 13:20
Spain’s petroleum oils import from Azerbaijan exceeds 510M euros Oil&Gas 13:15
Azerbaijani currency rates for March 19 Finance 13:13
LOT Polish Airlines to resume flights to Georgia Transport 13:11
Georgia sees decrease in remittances from Russia Business 13:09
Turkmenistan’s Turkmengas, Japanese Kawasaki Heavy Industries discuss co-op plan Business 12:57
Georgia reports 360 coronavirus cases for March 19 Georgia 12:55
Europe’s gas demand to rise, but not to reach pre-pandemic levels in 2021 Oil&Gas 12:38
Azerbaijani Central Bank's forecast on inflation remains within target range Finance 12:36
Turkmenistan organizes charter flight from Tajikistan Transport 12:22
State share in Kazakhstan’s economy down as result of gov't measures Business 12:22
Hungarian Wizz Air cancels part of summer flights from Georgia Transport 12:22
Azerbaijan to fully implement new-generation cash registers by late 2022 - Minister of Economy Business 12:20
Eurasia’s gas exports to recover close to pre-crisis levels in 2021 Oil&Gas 12:11
Germany imported over 700M euros worth oils, petroleum oils from Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 11:58
Antonio Guterres congratulates all on the International Day of Novruz Other News 11:56
Nationalization of oil industry - new chapter for Iran - Iranian VP Business 11:54
Uzbekistan’s total value of shares in stock market remains lower in relation to GDP Uzbekistan 11:53
Uzbekistan eyes reducing cost of housing by producing construction materials Construction 11:53
Georgia has sufficient stocks of wheat - Minister of Environment and Agriculture Business 11:52
Uzbekistan Airways increases regular flights to Tajikistan Transport 11:51
Iranian President responds to letter of Emir of Qatar Politics 11:51
All news