Britain says 26.85 million people have had first shot of vaccine
Britain said that 26.85 million people had received a first dose of coronavirus vaccine, in line an earlier announcement that more than half the country’s adults had now had one shot, Trend reports citing Reuters.
Official data showed that 96 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for COVID-19, compared with 101 deaths recorded the previous day.
There were 5,587 new cases of the virus, up from the 4,802 new cases a day earlier.
