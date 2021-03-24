AstraZeneca vaccine doses found in Italy, export ban on table - French official
Some 29 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccines were found at a plant in Italy over the weekend, a French official said on Wednesday, and checks are still needed to assess whether they were export-bound, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
Should it be confirmed that these doses were to be exported, the question of blocking the shipment should be on the table, the official at the French presidency said.
Latest
Direct investment in capital market supports production in Iran - Securities and Exchange Organization