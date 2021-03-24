Germany's COVID-19 death toll exceeds 75,000

The COVID-19 death toll in Germany climbed to 75,212 as 248 new deaths were recorded in one day, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) announced on Wednesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Daily COVID-19 infections continued to rise sharply, with 15,813 new cases registered on Wednesday, almost 2,400 more than one week ago, according to the federal government agency for disease control and prevention.

To date, more than 2.69 million COVID-19 infections have been registered in Germany since the outbreak of the pandemic.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Chancellor Angela Merkel stressed that it's necessary to succeed in "slowing down and reversing the third wave of the pandemic."

Merkel had announced on Tuesday that the COVID-19 lockdown in Germany would be extended until at least April 18.