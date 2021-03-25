Germany extends liquidity aid for pandemic companies until year-end
Germany has extended its liquidity aid program for pandemic-hit companies until the end of this year, the finance and economy ministries said on Thursday as Europe’s largest economy is struggling to contain a third wave of coronavirus infections, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The government also decided to lift the upper limit for loans in the emergency program to a maximum of 1.8 million euros from April 1 to help also larger companies, the ministries said in a joint statement with the state-owned KfW bank.
The special loan program was launched in March 2020 and so far has channeled liquidity aid of 49 billion euros to mainly small- and medium-sized firms.
