Czech Republic extends state of emergency till April 11

The Czech Republic's Chamber of Deputies on Friday approved the extension of the country's state of emergency till April 11, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The government had submitted a request to the lower house to extend it till April 27, but a compromise was struck.

Without the prolongation, the current state of national emergency would have expired on March 28.

The state of emergency is needed for most of the government's coronavirus restrictions to stay in force, mainly the measures restricting people's movement.

The lower house also passed some other resolutions concerning COVID-19 restrictions. For example, it asked the government to end the closure of the districts no later than April 6, immediately after Easter.

In the meantime, the members of the lower house wanted to see children return to kindergartens and primary schools no later than April 12, a week after the Easter holidays.