Dolce & Gabbana CEO denies talks with Kering over possible tie-up

Dolce & Gabbana is not in talks with French luxury group Kering over a possible tie-up, the chief executive of the Italian fashion company said in an interview published on Tuesday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

“I can absolutely deny it” CEO Alfonso Dolce said when asked about discussions with Gucci owner Kering.

Dolce added that the brand needed to focus on internal growth, brand positioning and the development of new product categories, but did not rule out the possibility of being part of a “broader Italian project” putting together several Italian brands.