Four dead in light plane crash near Paris
Four people were killed when a light plane crashed on Sunday afternoon in Seine-et-Marne, east of Paris, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The plane, a Robin DR400 monoplane, was found at around 2:00 p.m. in a field near a departmental road, and a judicial inquiry has been launched to determine the circumstances of the accident, reported the French cable channel BFM TV.
