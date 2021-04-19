Britain’s M&S to boost online capacity with second warehouse

Europe 19 April 2021 13:56 (UTC+04:00)
Britain’s M&S to boost online capacity with second warehouse

British retailer Marks & Spencer (MKS.L) will increase its online capacity by building a new automated online warehouse in its existing distribution centre in Bradford, northern England, it said on Monday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

M&S said the expansion would create 300 new jobs.

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the trend towards more digital shopping, with M&S's online sales growing 34% in the first half of its 2020-21 year.

The Bradford site currently delivers both clothing and food to M&S stores. The new investment will utilise existing vacant space within the centre to create a new online warehouse for M&S.com.

The expansion means that by Christmas 2021 M&S will serve online customers from its Castle Donington warehouse in central England, from Bradford and through its stores which act as micro-fulfilment centres.

