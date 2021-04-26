Slovakia may launch registration for vaccination with Sputnik V this week

Slovakia may launch registration of citizens wishing to be inoculated with Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine this week if the trials of the vaccine held in Hungary in a specialized lab forming part of the Official Medicines Control Laboratory bring positive results, Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger said on Monday, quoted by the local Pravda newspaper, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"I assume that the registration [of those wishing to be inoculated with Sputnik V] may start this week," he noted. "This will happen if the clinical trials of the vaccine end successfully. The Ministry of Health [of Slovakia] will then approve the use of the vaccine [in the republic]. That’s the plan."

Slovakian citizens can register for the shot on a special website established by the Health Ministry. So far, only people over 40 can register. The government plans that in the next two weeks, all citizens of the republic over 18 will get access to the jab. They will be able to choose a vaccine from the list of several jabs approved in the country.

Slovakia, whose population reaches about 5.5 mln citizens, launched vaccination against COVID-19 on December 26, 2020. So far, 1,013,445 citizens have been vaccinated, with 416,112 of them receiving two doses. The country receives vaccines produced by Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca.

Since the start of the pandemic, Slovakia documented 379,911 cases of COVID-19, 11,495 patients died.