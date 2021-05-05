UK records another 2,144 coronavirus cases, 27 deaths

Another 2,144 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 4,425,940, according to official figures released Wednesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The country also reported another 27 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 127,570. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

More than 34.7 million people have been given the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine, according to the latest official figures.

The data were revealed as the British government announced that laboratories to test current and new COVID-19 vaccines against variants of concern are to be built at Porton Down in Wiltshire, southwest England.