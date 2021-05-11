Italy reports just over 5,000 new COVID-19 cases, 198 deaths

Italy on Monday reported 5,080 new coronavirus infections - down from 8,292 new infections on Sunday, bringing total active infections to 373,670, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Health, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The country's death toll rose by 198 to 123,031, while recoveries increased by 15,063 to 3,619,586, according to the ministry.

Of the active infections, 356,085 people are quarantined at home with light or no symptoms, 15,427 are hospitalized with symptoms and another 2,158 are hospitalized in intensive care -- up by 80 ICU hospitalizations compared to Sunday.

A majority of the infected people, or 84,584, are in the southern Campania region whose capital is Naples. The second highest number of infections, or 43,461, are in the southern Puglia region located in the heel of Italy's boot.