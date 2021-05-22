Germany declares U.K. a virus variant region
Germany's public health institute on Friday declared Britain and Northern Ireland a virus variant region, requiring anyone entering the country from the United Kingdom to quarantine for two weeks on arrival, Trend reports citing Reuters.
Cases of a coronavirus variant of concern first found in India continue to climb in Britain.
"We want to play it safe," a German government source said. "In this important phase of the vaccination campaign, the entry of problematic mutations must be avoided as far as possible."
Latest
We are pleased to reach finals of Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competition - Azerbaijani athletes
Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation secretary-general addresses participants of 9th World Age Group Competitions in Baku
UK is long-standing partner, champion of Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and independence - British Minister
We want to expand cooperation with British companies, as companies from friendly country - President Aliyev
Opportunity opened up in South Caucasus to unblock all economic, transport communications - Russian FM