Britain's M&S expects profit recovery after 88% slump

Europe 26 May 2021 16:40 (UTC+04:00)
Britain's M&S expects profit recovery after 88% slump

British retailer Marks & Spencer forecast a rebound in profit this year after an 88% slump in 2020-21 that reflected a collapse in clothing sales due to the COVID-19 pandemic but warned investors not to expect a dividend this year, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

Chief Executive Steve Rowe said the results masked progress made in the 137-year-old group's latest turnaround plan, while trading in the early weeks of its new financial year had been encouraging.

Shares in M&S were up 7.3% at 167.4 pence at 0934 GMT. They were changing hands for 236 pence in May 2019.

Rowe, along with chairman Archie Norman, has focused on transforming the company's culture, improving clothing and food products and value to broaden its appeal, while closing stores and investing heavily in technology and e-commerce, including a joint venture with Ocado.

"By going further and faster in our transformation during this period of disruption...we have now moved beyond fixing the basics to forge a reshaped M&S that is ready for the next phase," he told reporters.

"We now have a clear line of sight on the path to make M&S special again," he said.

With online penetration of its clothing and home business expected to grow to up to 50%, Rowe said M&S would accelerate the re-shaping of its store estate.

M&S currently has 254 full line stores, selling clothing and homeware and food. It is now targeting a fully modernised core of about 180 stores.

The group made a pretax profit before one-off items of 50.3 million pounds ($71.2 million) in the year to April 3, down from 403.1 million pounds in 2019-20.

Like-for-like clothing and homeware sales plunged 31.5%, damaged by multiple coronavirus lockdowns which shuttered stores. Clothing and homeware sales in stores crashed 56.2%, partly offset by online growth of 53.9%.

In food, where space remained open during the crisis, like-for-like sales rose 1.3%.

On a statutory basis M&S sank to a pretax loss of 209.4 million pounds, versus a profit of 67.2 million pounds in 2019-20.

All UK clothing retailers have been hit hard by the pandemic. Last month Primark which does not trade online, reported a drop in annual profit of 90%. Next, which has a huge online business, has shown greater resilience but its full-year profit still fell 53%.

M&S said trading for the first six weeks of the 2021-22 financial year had been ahead of the comparable period two years ago and its central expectations.

It forecast underlying pretax profit to recover to 300-350 million pounds in 2021-22 and a further reduction in net debt.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Azerbaijani IT company introducing 'cloud' solutions in Turkey
Azerbaijani IT company introducing 'cloud' solutions in Turkey
Azerbaijani expert talks opportunities of insurance sector's digitalization
Azerbaijani expert talks opportunities of insurance sector's digitalization
Azerbaijan presents biometrics-based digital solution (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan presents biometrics-based digital solution (PHOTO)
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Georgia plans to install solar panels on several schools in Tbilisi, Guria Business 17:14
Slovak authorities approve use of Sputnik V vaccine Europe 17:12
Georgia increases import of gasoline, diesel Oil&Gas 17:11
Kazakhstan president proposes to operate solar panels to develop 'smart cities' Oil&Gas 17:08
Uzbekistan’s public debt as of Apr. 1, 2021 revealed Finance 17:06
EU proud to be Georgia's closest partner - ambassador Business 17:04
Dutch Signify offers Azerbaijan's SOCAR lighting systems Oil&Gas 16:58
EU to continue expanding its co-op with Turkmenistan - ambassador Business 16:54
OIC Sec-Gen congratulates Azerbaijani president Politics 16:52
Sales of Iran’s Iranol Oil Company increase Oil&Gas 16:51
Israeli co Salt Security raises $70m Israel 16:47
Qatari company interested in construction of luxury residential premises in Uzbekistan Construction 16:46
Azerbaijan unveils number of citizens vaccinated on May 26 Society 16:45
UAE to get 3 Amazon Web Services data centres in 2022 Arab World 16:42
Britain's M&S expects profit recovery after 88% slump Europe 16:40
On-site vaccination campaign at the Sangachal terminal Society 16:38
Azerbaijan confirms 203 more COVID-19 cases, 596 recoveries Society 16:36
President of India congratulates Azerbaijani president Politics 16:36
EU projects in Turkmenistan met objectives, despite pandemic Business 16:36
Bank Keshavarzi Iran reveals amount of money paid for wheat purchasing Finance 16:35
Ford boosts EV spending, aims to have 40% of volume all-electric by 2030 US 16:35
Azerbaijan, CTBTO discuss co-op prospects (PHOTO) Politics 16:32
Deadline for start of IGB’s operations extended – energy regulator Oil&Gas 16:30
National Iranian South Oil Company announces new investment opportunities Oil&Gas 16:25
Uzbekistan’s average interest rates on loans in national currency down Finance 16:22
Iran sets eyes on localizing Artemia farming in its West Azerbaijan Province Business 16:21
World's fifth ACCA center opened at Baku Higher Oil School (PHOTO) Society 16:18
‘Nar+’ downloads surpassed half a million mark! Society 16:17
Azerbaijan kicks off construction of Barda-Aghdam highway (PHOTO) Economy 16:07
US to use Azerbaijan's experience in creation of cyber warfare support battalion Politics 16:06
One of two Americans have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine US 16:06
Baku hosts training on eve of 16-th FIG Aerobic Gymnastics World Championships (PHOTO) Society 16:02
Tree planting held in Baku on eve of World Aerobic Gymnastics Championship (PHOTO) Society 16:01
Prospects for dev't of co-op among ECO member-states discussed at meeting of ministers (PHOTO) Business 15:55
Turkish FM to visit Azerbaijan Politics 15:54
Georgia shares data on gold sales Business 15:40
Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan expanding opportunities for multimodal cargo traffic via TITR (PHOTO) Transport 15:39
Azerbaijan to put up sand, gravel deposits for auction Business 15:28
Azerbaijani IT company introducing 'cloud' solutions in Turkey Economy 15:27
Azerbaijan, Japan eye to harmonize convention on cancelling double taxation by 2022 Economy 15:26
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for May 26 Society 15:16
Criminal case initiated against chairman of Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society Barda branch Society 15:11
Azerbaijani expert talks opportunities of insurance sector's digitalization Economy 15:01
Territory is full of mines - victim of explosion in Azerbaijan's Aghdam - Trend TV Politics 14:59
Kazakhstan's revenue from passenger transport skyrockets Transport 14:57
Price of RON-80 fuel at Uzbek commodity exchange for May 17-23 revealed Oil&Gas 14:54
Cities can function as financiers of renewable energy projects - IRENA Oil&Gas 14:44
Uzbekistan reveals number of vaccinated people Uzbekistan 14:39
Dynamics of top exported products from Kazakhstan to Georgia up Business 14:36
Azerbaijan's Azerishig organizes media tour to Tartar district's liberated village Oil&Gas 14:33
Digging ship canals in Caspian Sea may lead to irreversible consequences - Kazakh MP Oil&Gas 14:19
Ministry of Roads, Urban Development of Iran shares data on activities on railways Transport 14:17
India attracted highest ever total FDI inflow of $81.72 billion during 2020-21 Other News 14:05
Armenia shells Azerbaijani army's positions in Kalbajar, Gadabay - MoD Politics 14:05
India pips Germany into the $3-trillion market capitalisation club Other News 14:04
Consortium in Turkmenistan to purchase Portland cement via tender Tenders 13:18
Iran’s NISOC programs to create opportunities for local companies Oil&Gas 13:16
Most of 4M2021 construction work in Baku fall on private companies Construction 13:03
Khazar Consortium opens tender in Turkmenistan for purchase of mechanical seal Tenders 13:02
Azerbaijan discloses data on cargo, passenger traffic through all transport modes Transport 13:02
Turkmenistan initiates creation of two new UN strategies Oil&Gas 12:54
Integration to NATO - key foreign and security policy priority of Georgia and Ukraine Business 12:51
Uzbek-Korean JV to buy wheel chocks for trucks via tender Tenders 12:50
Ministries of Internal Affairs of Uzbekistan and UAE consider draft memorandum of co-op Uzbekistan 12:50
Azerbaijan pays close attention to applying int'l transit procedures - Customs Committee Transport 12:48
Azerbaijan reports increase in capital's 1Q2021 trade tunover Business 12:46
Iran shares data on foreign investment in Fars Province Finance 12:45
Azerbaijan announces 1Q2021 average monthly salary of employees in Baku Finance 12:45
Kazakhstan’s Ulba Metallurgical Plant announces tender for transformers repair Tenders 12:43
Uzbekistan taking measures to improve plant protection system Uzbekistan 12:41
Kazakhstan decreases exports to Ukraine amid COVID-19 Business 12:40
Airport in Uzbekistan opens tender for mobile radio stations Tenders 12:39
Georgia reports 1,015 coronavirus cases for May 26 Georgia 12:39
Russia records highest daily number of coronavirus deaths since March 31 Russia 12:37
Kazakhstan boosts trade with UK y-o-y Business 12:35
Turkmenistan's Seydi Oil Refinery exceeds production plan Oil&Gas 12:33
Volume of loans issued by Georgian commercial banks up Finance 12:31
Iran allocates land under National Housing Plan Construction 12:30
Iran continues JCPOA negotiations - Deputy FM Nuclear Program 12:27
Bezeq reports Q1 2021 28% jump in profit Israel 12:16
Azerbaijan presents biometrics-based digital solution (PHOTO) ICT 12:14
Two villages bordering Uzbekistan officially become part of Kazakhstan’s Turkestan Uzbekistan 12:10
Total volume of non-bank deposits in Georgian banking sector down Finance 12:06
UAE mandates COVID-19 vaccines for live events Arab World 12:06
Russian Railways plans to reach 2019 level in passenger traffic by end of June Russia 12:05
IRICA discloses details of Iran’s imports Business 11:48
JP Morgan expects world jet fuel demand to be on rise in 2021-22 Oil&Gas 11:41
Kazakh national atomic company's subsidiary opens tender to buy valves Business 11:40
Volume of trade turnover between Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan revealed Business 11:32
Azerbaijani oil prices continue to rise Oil&Gas 11:30
Azerbaijan's Credit Implementing Agency discloses 2020 performance Finance 11:22
Lithuania eyes strengthening economic and trade relations with Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 11:20
5% depreciation in trade-weighted USD would bring $100/bbl into focus Oil&Gas 11:20
Lithuanian cargo terminals have huge opportunities to serve cargo flows from Uzbekistan Transport 11:13
China is only country to see Q3 oil demand above 2019 levels Oil&Gas 11:09
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for May 26 Uzbekistan 11:06
Kazakhstan's Tethys to drill additional offset wells Oil&Gas 11:04
Cybercriminals mainly targeting financial organizations, banks, says S&P Economy 10:59
King of Netherlands congratulates President Aliyev Politics 10:57
Kazakhstan exempts electric vehicles from utilization charges Oil&Gas 10:41
All news