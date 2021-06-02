German aviation authorities deny permission for two flights by Russia’s S7 Airlines

Germany’s aviation authorities denied permission for two cargo-and-passenger flights by Russia’s S7 Airline, scheduled for June 1, the air carrier’s press service told TASS, Trend reports.

"S7 Airlines had to cancel today’s S7 3575 Moscow-Berlin and S7 3576 Berlin-Moscow flights due to the absence of permission from the German authorities," the press service said.

"The air carrier has been performing cargo-and-passenger flights to Germany since October 2020, in accordance with the permission from [Russia’s civil aviation watchdog] Rosaviatsiya. No problems emerged up to this day," it said. "S7 Airlines plans to settle the current permission problem in the regular course of business."

All passengers of the canceled flights will get a full refund.