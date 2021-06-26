Immigrants, crime organization members from from Georgia, detained in France

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26

Trend:

Twelve immigrants from Georgia and Armenia, who were part of the Alsace unit of an international criminal organization specializing in all types of thefts, were reportedly detained in Strasbourg in the east of France, France3 TV channel said, Trend reports citing Russian media.

On June 21, 12 people were reportedly detained after two years of investigation by police from the Central Directorate of Public Security (DCSP) of the Lower Rhine Police Department and the Central Office for Combating Mobile Crime.

According to the DCSP communiqué, 12 people are "all immigrants from Georgia and Armenia, who are part of the Alsace branch of an international criminal organization specializing in all types of theft." It is noted that this is a large network of criminals.

Since 2019, police officers from the Lower Rhine Police Department have found and detained members of two groups of robbers of Georgian descent. Together with other groups, they committed more than 200 robberies.

The investigation led law enforcement officers to the "Thieves in Law" mafia organization, the head of which was in Strasbourg and led the Alsace criminal structure.