Germany to have 1 million electric cars on the road in July
Germany will in July have 1 million electric cars on the road, hitting its target six months late, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier told Tagesspiegel daily on Friday, saying subsidy programmes had boosted demand, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
"We will reach our target of 1 million electric cars by 2020, which everyone thought was unattainable, this July, just six months late," the minister was quoted as saying.
"More bonuses have been taken up in the first half of 2021 than in the whole of last year," he added, saying they amounted to 1.25 billion euros. Subsidies were increased during the coronavirus pandemic.
Altmaier also said that Germany may exceed its longer-term goal of having 7-10 million electric vehicles on its streets.
Latest
President Aliyev’s far-sighted policy ensures rapid growth of Azerbaijan's int’l authority – Kyrgyz FM
Until further maps revealed, de-mining of Azerbaijani liberated lands will take place blind - top official
US Corporation WTL continues moving forward with talks construction of DC, SDA DCU and SDU units at Turkmenbashi Complex of Oil Refineries
New decision of Azerbaijani Tariff Council aimed at improving efficiency in housing and communal services - Expert