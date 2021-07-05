Euro zone business activity soared in June as lockdowns lifted
Europe's Airbus delivered more than 70 airplanes in June to leave first-half deliveries in touching distance of the 300 mark, according to industry sources and tracking data, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
Between January and May, Airbus handed over a total of 220 airplanes, up 38% compared with the same period of 2020 which was heavily affected by coronavirus lockdowns from late March.
June's performance puts the first-half total comfortably above 290 and marks one of the strongest monthly totals since the start of the pandemic, behind a peak of 89 in December 2020, the sources said.
Airbus declined to comment ahead of the publication of first-half deliveries on Thursday.
