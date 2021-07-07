Ousted Swedish PM reinstated

Europe 7 July 2021 23:38 (UTC+04:00)
Just over a week after his resignation as Sweden's prime minister following a vote of no confidence in Parliament (Riksdagen) in June, Stefan Lofven was reinstated on Wednesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The leader of the Social Democrats, who has headed a caretaker government since his resignation, was returned to the post with 116 supporting votes in the 349-seat Riksdagen.

According to the Swedish constitution, a qualified majority is not required as long as a majority - a minimum 175 deputies -- does not vote against the proposed prime minister. A total of 173 votes were cast against Lofven.

Lofven will now form a new government together with the Green Party that for the last seven years has shared power with the Social Democrats.

Ahead of the voting procedure, Ebba Busch, leader of the opposition Christian Democrats, described yet another such government as a "ticking bomb" as it would have difficulties pushing through a budget.

Lofven has also previously announced he would resign again should he be reinstated and the proposed budget be voted down.

Should this happen, Sweden's voters would again face the possibility of a snap election less than a year before the scheduled elections in September 2022.

To avoid such a scenario, Lofven must strike a balancing act to appease the Left Party as well as the Centre Party, whose leader has repeatedly announced she would not support a government that has negotiated with the Left Party.

Meanwhile, Nooshi Dadgostar, the newly elected leader of the Left Party, has said her party will no longer be "a doormat" to the Social Democrats.

Lofven's last crisis began in June when the Left Party proposed a no-confidence vote over fears that the government had plans to let landlords charge market rates for newly-built rental apartments.

As the Left Party did not have the required number of parliamentarians to call for such a vote, anti-immigration party the Sweden Democrats picked up the baton which ultimately led to Lofven and his entire government being ousted.

Lofven, who now has to formally appoint ministers in the new government, said the new government will focus on welfare initiatives, security and policing, and environment and climate.

