ritain has reported another 35,707 coronavirus cases in the latest 24-hour period, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 5,058,093, according to official figures released Friday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The country also recorded another 29 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 128,365. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

Nearly 45.7 million people in Britain have received the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine and over 34.3 million people have received two doses, the official figures showed.