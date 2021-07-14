UK reports more than 40,000 daily coronavirus cases

Britain has reported another 42,302 coronavirus cases in the latest 24-hour period, the highest since mid-January, according to official figures released Wednesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The country also recorded another 49 coronavirus-related deaths. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

The latest data were revealed as the British government has confirmed that most COVID-19 restrictions in England will end on July 19 as part of the final step or Step Four of England's roadmap out of the lockdown.

However, the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, has asked Transport for London (TfL) to keep the requirement to wear face coverings on public transport as a condition of travel on all TfL services after July 19 when the existing national legal requirement ends.