ASOS sees sales growth slow on COVID-19 uncertainty

Europe 15 July 2021 12:22 (UTC+04:00)
ASOS sees sales growth slow on COVID-19 uncertainty

Online fashion retailer ASOS reported a 21% rise in sales in the four months to June 30 but said trading in the latter three weeks was more muted as uncertainty over COVID-19 and poor weather, particularly in Britain, impacted market demand, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

Shares in ASOS, which sells fashion aimed at 20-somethings, were down 8.4% at 0713 GMT after it said it anticipated trading volatility would continue in the near term, given the rapidly evolving COVID situation worldwide.

As a result, it expected its underlying growth rate for the balance of its 2020-21 year to be broadly in line with the prior year period. It still forecast overall full year adjusted pretax profit in line with its expectations.

ASOS has traded through multiple coronavirus lockdowns while store-based rivals have had to close shops.

Total revenue was 1.29 billion pounds ($1.79 billion) in the four months to June 30, up from 1.1 billion pounds in the same period last year, as its active customer base increased by 1.2 million to 26.1 million.

But gross margin fell 150 basis points reflecting unfavourable foreign exchange movements, higher freight costs due to global supply chain disruption and a category product mix still weighted to lockdown leisurewear.

It noted that product mix, and higher returns rates, had started to reflect a shift back into occasion wear in recent weeks as COVID restrictions eased.

It said the global supply chain pressures were being driven by global freight capacity shortages and delivery delays coming out of key areas of supply.

"Although mindful of the continued impacts of the pandemic on our customers in the short term, we believe that the structure of the global e-commerce fashion market has changed forever, which will drive an increase in online fashion sales over the long term," said Chief Executive Nick Beighton.

Prior to Thursday's update analysts' average forecast for full year 2020-21 adjusted pretax profit was 198 million pounds, up from 142.1 million pounds in 2019-20.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Value of Azerbaijan's import of Turkish leather products down in 1H2021
Value of Azerbaijan's import of Turkish leather products down in 1H2021
Anchor investors pour US$20b into Indian food delivery start-up Zomato
Anchor investors pour US$20b into Indian food delivery start-up Zomato
Indian Army grants permanent commission to 147 more women SSC officers
Indian Army grants permanent commission to 147 more women SSC officers
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Value of Azerbaijan's import of Turkish leather products down in 1H2021 Turkey 13:14
Anchor investors pour US$20b into Indian food delivery start-up Zomato Other News 13:07
Kazakhstan's Air Astana opens tender for roads reconstruction Tenders 12:59
Indian Army grants permanent commission to 147 more women SSC officers Other News 12:53
1 in 4 Himachal adults fully vaccinated, against India’s 1 in 18 — here’s how hill state did it Other News 12:50
UAE: Indian man wins $1 million in Dubai Duty Free raffle Other News 12:48
Turkey discloses volume of cargo shipment via local ports from Malta Turkey 12:48
Armenia must take lessons from past - Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Politics 12:42
Russia fighters intercept US strategic bombers over Bering Sea Russia 12:36
Georgia's 1H2021 import value of steel from Turkey grows Turkey 12:34
Saudi Arabia delivers vital COVID-19 aid to Tunisia Arab World 12:32
Israeli startups raised $11.9b in H1 2021 Israel 12:29
Prices for Azerbaijani oil continue to rise Finance 12:27
Amazon urges end to New York lawsuit over COVID-19 standards at warehouses US 12:26
ASOS sees sales growth slow on COVID-19 uncertainty Europe 12:22
Volume of 5M2021 cargo shipment through Turkish Kocaeli port revealed Turkey 12:22
Value of Turkish steel export to Georgia grows in 1H2021 Turkey 12:15
Trial over members of Armenian armed group at Baku court postponed (PHOTO) Politics 12:02
SoftBank Vision Fund invests $1.7 bln in S.Korean travel firm Yanolja Other News 11:50
Azerbaijani president sends letter to Turkish president on fifth anniversary of coup attempt in Turkey Politics 11:48
Turkey discloses 5M2021 volume of cargo shipment through Istanbul port Turkey 11:47
France's 1H2021 import of Turkish steel notably up in value Turkey 11:43
Kazakhstan reports decrease in cargo transport via internal waters Transport 11:35
Construction of highway connecting Azerbaijan's several liberated districts continues (PHOTO) Society 11:32
Kazakhstan’s Almaty Power Stations JSC opens tender for power stations repair Tenders 11:08
Azerbaijan's state budget posts surplus in 1H2021 Finance 10:57
Azerbaijani currency rates for July 15 Finance 10:42
Indian envoy hosts US Homeland Security Secretary Other News 10:40
1,295 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan 10:34
Azerbaijan's GDP increases YTD Finance 10:31
Kazakhstan's AIX, Nazarbayev University to promote listing of mining corporations on exchange Business 10:27
Afghanistan: Continuation of deadly war or revival of Greater Central Asia? Other News 10:18
Number of Turkish labor migrants to Uzbekistan surges in 1H2021 Turkey 10:18
Dubai regulator fines former Abraaj finance chief $1.7 million Arab World 10:16
Dollar rises to 74.11 rubles on Moscow exchange Russia 10:12
More Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine delivered to Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 10:12
U.S. regulator sues Amazon, demands recall of hazardous products US 10:09
Contracts signed within Kazakhstan's trade-economic mission to Uzbekistan Business 10:04
Delta variant of coronavirus circulating in Georgia - NCDC Georgia 09:50
Iran sees solar increase power productions Politics 09:46
Israel in talks with pharma companies about COVID booster jab Israel 09:38
Kazakhstan boosts exports to Turkmenistan despite global pandemic Business 09:37
Sydney Airport rejects $17 bln buyout proposal amid deal frenzy Other News 09:31
Kazakhstan increases trade with Spain y-o-y Business 09:24
OSAGO insurance collections in Azerbaijani market grow YTD Finance 09:21
Three employees of Baku Higher Oil School become winners of “Yüksəliş” competition Society 09:15
Positions of Azerbaijani army near Shusha city come under fire Politics 08:47
Kazakhstan records its highest daily increase in COVID-19 cases Kazakhstan 08:38
Oil falls nearly 1% as market eyes increased supplies Oil&Gas 08:30
Iran has active trade relations with Azerbaijan - customs official (Exclusive) Business 08:01
Export value of Georgia's domestic beer down Business 08:00
Fewer than 1,000 VIPs may attend Olympic opening ceremony in person World 07:43
Iran not ready for nuclear talks until Raisi takes over Iran 06:55
South Korea reports 1,600 new COVID cases, Other News 05:57
Brazil reports 1,556 more COVID-19 deaths Other News 04:54
Georgian state-owned wine company receives loan from Cartu Bank Finance 04:09
Death toll from winter storm in U.S. Texas rises to 210 US 03:33
Bolsonaro to be transferred to Sao Paulo for possible emergency surgery Other News 02:37
S.African govt plans troop surge to quell unrest Other News 01:30
EU unveils 'Fit for 55' climate package World 00:42
US McAfee company names one of main cyber threats in 1Q2021 ICT 14 July 23:59
UK reports more than 40,000 daily coronavirus cases Europe 14 July 23:54
Nearly 350 Afghan citizens cross state border with Tajikistan over two days Tajikistan 14 July 23:24
New flight from Moscow to Issyk-Kul opens Kyrgyzstan 14 July 23:16
US may increase imports of almonds from Georgia Business 14 July 23:14
Kazakh PM instructs to put 4 regions of Kazakhstan under tighter COVID curbs Kazakhstan 14 July 23:05
Turkish startups receive $746 mln in foreign investments in Q2 Turkey 14 July 22:56
Uzbekistan eyes receiving more COVID-19 vaccines Uzbekistan 14 July 22:50
US McAfee tracks surge in publicly disclosed cyber incidents YTD ICT 14 July 22:21
Russian AvtoVAZ suspends production of some models Transport 14 July 22:21
Georgia not considering reducing bureaucratic expenditures Finance 14 July 22:19
Infrastructure projects may be stopped in Georgia - Association of Infrastructure Builders Construction 14 July 22:19
Russia bans import of tomatoes, peaches from Azerbaijan Business 14 July 22:13
President Ilham Aliyev warns Armenia: Let them think carefully before it is too late Politics 14 July 22:13
President Ilham Aliyev drives 'Khazar' car (PHOTO) Politics 14 July 22:09
Iran's industrial cities attract foreign investors - ISIPO Business 14 July 21:59
Kazakhstan-based Tethys completed drilling at well, enters new dev't stage Oil&Gas 14 July 21:55
For me personally, Azerbaijan is very close country, I have many friends here - Mayor of Tbilisi Politics 14 July 21:50
Azerbaijan and Georgia are fraternal countries - President Aliyev Politics 14 July 21:46
Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has been resolved - Azerbaijani president Politics 14 July 21:39
Turkmenistan intends to convene International Conference on Financing for Development Turkmenistan 14 July 21:36
We are ready and must be ready for war at any moment - President Aliyev Politics 14 July 21:35
Capitulation act Armenia signed on 10 November allowed to save lives of thousands of young people - President Aliyev Politics 14 July 21:32
If there is East Zangazur, then there is also West Zangazur - Azerbaijani president Politics 14 July 21:28
There should be peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan - President Aliyev Politics 14 July 21:25
There were no deserters during war - Azerbaijani president Politics 14 July 21:24
Second Karabakh war being studied in military schools of world's leading countries today - Azerbaijani president Politics 14 July 21:23
We restored our territorial integrity and incurred minimal losses - Azerbaijani president Politics 14 July 21:18
Armenian losses are at least 7,000-8,000 - President of Azerbaijan Politics 14 July 21:13
If Armenia not signed act of capitulation, if war continued, we would not have stopped, of course - President Aliyev Politics 14 July 21:11
One of my most important instructions was to achieve goal we set with minimal losses - President Aliyev Politics 14 July 21:05
Central Bank of Azerbaijan learning from advanced int’l experience in development of insurance sector Finance 14 July 20:55
State always pays great attention to this category of people – not in word but in deed - President Aliyev Politics 14 July 20:53
We avenged our martyrs of first, second Karabakh wars on battlefield, we can be proud of that - Azerbaijani president Politics 14 July 20:52
Azerbaijan's Bank BTB completes 2Q2021 with net profit Finance 14 July 20:44
All families of martyrs, disabled veterans of Karabakh war should know that we are always with them - Azerbaijani president Politics 14 July 20:36
Our native land is Zangazur, Goycha district, Iravan. We will definitely return there - President Aliyev Politics 14 July 20:35
Azerbaijan holds joint meeting of working groups on mine clearance and civil-military coordination (PHOTO) Politics 14 July 20:28
Liabilities of Azerbaijan's Bank BTB increase as of 2Q2021 Finance 14 July 20:22
Number of Turkish job seekers in Azerbaijan decreases since early 2021 Turkey 14 July 19:51
All news