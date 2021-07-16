EU Commission approves Ireland's 989 mln euro recovery plan

The European Commission on Friday gave the green light to Ireland's 989-million-euro ($1.2 billion) plan to recover from the pandemic and transform the economy to become greener and more digitalised in coming years, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

Ireland will receive grants from the 800-billion-euro European Union recovery fund approved by the 27 member states to help their economies rebound from the pandemic.

It plans to use 42% of the money for climate objectives including measures supporting energy efficiency, sustainable mobility, biodiversity and ecosystems.

Ireland has earmarked 32% for digital goals, among them enhancing connectivity, digitalising its public administration and companies and promoting digital skills in schools.

Ireland, which has attracted high-profile multinationals with its low tax regime, will also introduce measures to tackle money laundering and aggressive tax planning.