France tightens border control, appeals for vaccination

The French authorities decided tougher restrictions on unvaccinated travelers from high-risk countries, and appealed to still-reluctant people to get vaccinated to counter an alarming surge in COVID-19 infections, while anger at the health pass rule is mounting, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

From July 18, non-vaccinated arrivals from the United Kingdom (UK), Spain, Portugal, Cyprus, the Netherlands and Greece need to present a COVID-19 test within the past 24 hours, Prime Minister Jean Castex's office said.

Currently, UK travelers must show a test taken less than 48 hours, while arrivals from the other listed countries should be tested negative 72 hours upon boarding.

Meanwhile, people who have completed their inoculation with a jab recognized by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) -- Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Johnson & Johnson -- are no longer subject to travel restrictions to or from France.

Furthermore, Tunisia, Mozambique, Cuba and Indonesia are added to the red list, meaning that people need a compelling reason to travel, show negative test for COVID-19 before departure and self-isolate for 10 days.

In Pyrenees-Orientales, southern France, where the incidence rate climbs to 250 per 100,000 inhabitants, mask returns in all public places, except in the beach and large natural spaces. Consumption of alcoholic beverages is banned outdoors, and restaurants and bars must close at 23:00 local time (2100 GMT). The mandate will be in place until Aug. 2.

Mask wearing is also reintroduced in outdoor public places and tourist zones in Grand Est, Var and Pas-de-Calais departments.

Starting from July 21, only vaccinated people or those who showed negative tests and recently recovered from the flu-like illness, will be allowed in amusement parks, to attend concerts and festivals.

Starting from August, initially required to attend large-scale events, the health pass will be required in bars, restaurants, cafes, shopping centers, hospitals, in addition to nursing homes, long-distance trains and planes, President Emmanuel Macron announced early this week.

In doing so, Macron ignited public anger. Thousands of unmasked people took to the streets in French cities on Saturday, the second such social action this week, shouting "No to the health dictatorship" and "No to the health pass."