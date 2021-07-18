Death toll in Germany floods exceeds 155
The number of casualties in the devastating flood in western Germany has reached at last 156, Koblenz police said on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.
The death toll in the Ahrweiler district alone (Rheinland-Pfalz) has reached 110.
"We fear that there will be more casualties," the police said. At least 45 people died in the Northern Rhein-Westphalia. At least one person died in Bavaria.
