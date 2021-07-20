UK reports another 39,950 coronavirus cases as restrictions eased

Britain has reported another 39,950 coronavirus cases in the latest 24-hour period, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 5,473,477, according to official figures released Monday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The country also recorded another 19 coronavirus-related deaths, with the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now standing at 128,727. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

This Monday is being described by the British government as Freedom Day, where almost all legal restrictions on social contact have been removed.

The detailed arrangement of the final step out of lockdown includes: no more limits on social contact to allow people to gather in groups of any size; removing the "one meter-plus" rule in almost all settings, except for specific places such as airports; no capacity caps on large scale events; and people are no longer required to work from home, among other changes. Face coverings will be recommended in some spaces, but not required by law.

In a statement released Monday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson emphasized the need to remain cautious as restrictions were lifted.

He also called for all adults who have not yet received their first or second dose of the vaccine to come forward and have the jabs.

All over 18s are now able to book a vaccine, and nearly 60 percent of under 25s have received at least one dose, and young adults can be key drivers of transmission and are urged to come forward for both doses, according to the statement.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Russia, the United States as well as the European Union have been racing against time to roll out coronavirus vaccines.