Airbus delivers first A350 jet from Chinese completion plant
Airbus said on Wednesday it has delivered the first A350 widebody jet from its Tianjin completion plant to China Eastern Airlines, bolstering its industrial footprint in China relative to rival Boeing Co, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The work conducted in Tianjin on the jet includes cabin installation, painting and delivery, although not the final assembly of the planes.
