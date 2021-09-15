One person still missing after floods in southern France
One person was still reported missing on Tuesday after torrential rain hit the Gard region in southern France, said Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, who visited the area, Trend reports citing Reuters.
Other people who had been reported missing have been found, local authorities said.
"About 60 villages have been partially hit", Darmanin said on BFM TV.
"The weather situation has improved since mid-afternoon but it will worsen again overnight," the region's prefect said in a statement, adding that schools in the area would be closed on Wednesday.
