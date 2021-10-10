Schallenberg to be sworn to office as Austria’s Chancellor on October 11

Austria’s Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg will be sworn to office as the country’s chancellor on Monday, October 11, the Federal Chancellery said on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"On Monday, Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen <…> will appoint and administer an oath to Federal Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg," it said.

Sebastian Kurz said on Saturday that he had decided to step down in the wake of an ongoing investigation into his alleged complicity in bribery and breach of trust.

Kurz suggested that President Alexander Van der Bellen should appoint Foreign Affairs Minister Alexander Schallenberg as acting head of government.

Kurz will remain the leader of the conservative Austrian People’s Party and will take a seat at the National Council (the lower house of parliament).

Vice Chancellor and leader of the Green Party Werner Kogler hailed Kurz’s decision, saying that the coalition government will continue to work when Schallenberg takes over as chancellor. Kogler and Schallenberg will meet later on Sunday to discuss further steps.