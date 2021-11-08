Gas price in Europe surpasses $960 per 1,000 cubic meters as trading opens

The gas price in Europe rose above $960 per 1,000 cubic meters as Monday trading opened on London’s ICE exchange, according to trading data, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

The price of gas futures for December delivery at the TTF hub in the Netherlands went up to around $962.2 per 1,000 cubic meters, or 80.5 euro per MWh (on the basis of the current euro exchange rate against the dollar, prices at ICE are in euro per MWh).

Direct gas supplies to Germany via the Yamal-Europe pipeline were halted again on Saturday, November 6, and reverse flows started.