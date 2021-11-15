Gazprom reports daily records of gas withdrawals from European UGS

6.6% of gas volume injected to European underground gas storages (UGS) has already been withdrawn. Daily withdrawal records were observed in early November, Gazprom says on Monday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

According to Gas Infrastructure Europe, European UGS filling was 74% and the active gas volume was 19.5 bln cubic meters below the last-year level. "We would like to note that from November 1 to 5 five daily records of gas withdrawal from European UGS were registered for these dates throughout the long-term history of observations. The highest among them - 345.2 mln cubic meters - was on November 3," Gazprom said.

Gas reserves in Ukrainian UGS turned out to be 37% or 10.3 bln cubic meters lower than last year. "Gazprom continues injecting its gas to five European underground storages," the holding noted.