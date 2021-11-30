French inflation hits 13-year high in November

Europe 30 November 2021 12:44 (UTC+04:00)
French inflation hits 13-year high in November

French inflation rose unexpectedly in November to hit its highest level in 13 years, according to a preliminary estimate from the INSEE statistics agency on Tuesday using EU-harmonised data, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

Consumer prices rose 0.4% from last month, giving a 12-month inflation rate of 3.4%, the highest since September 2008, INSEE said.

The result slightly exceeded a Reuters poll of 17 economists' expectations which had an average forecast for inflation to remain unchanged this month at 3.2%.

Following a broader global trend, the November increase was almost exclusively driven by surging energy prices, which were up 21.6% over one year.

Separately, INSEE reported that consumer spending fell 0.4% in October from September due to a 1.8% drop in spending on manufactured goods. Economists had expected spending to remain unchanged on average.

INSEE said that consumer spending was 1.8% below pre-crisis levels seen at the end of 2019.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Weekly actual topics in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Weekly actual topics in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Weekly tenders in the region (April 16-20)
Weekly tenders in the region (April 16-20)
Last week’s laws, orders and decrees in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Last week’s laws, orders and decrees in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Kazakhstan’s Samruk-Kazyna opens tender on car renting services Tenders 13:47
Azerbaijan’s Central Bank eyes introducing innovation in insurance sector Economy 13:27
Georgia’s GDP to reach European level – minister Georgia 13:27
German companies sign contracts with Azerbaijan in railway construction Economy 13:25
Kazakhstan reports increase in placed deposits value Finance 13:24
Petkim's revenues reached record high level this year - SOCAR Turkey CEO Oil&Gas 13:22
Gas consumption in Iran continues to grow Oil&Gas 13:21
Azerbaijan produces over 20,000 PCR tests for COVID-19 Economy 13:21
Georgia reveals sectors affected by real GDP growth Georgia 13:19
SOCAR Turkey discloses its investments in Turkey (PHOTO) Oil&Gas 13:18
Dynamics of European oil demand in 2021-23 Oil&Gas 13:08
Iran boosts exports via customs of Bushehr Province Business 13:07
Chinese FM makes statement on meeting of leaders of Azerbaijan, Russia, Armenia in Sochi Politics 12:58
Europe to see increase in jet fuel demand – JP Morgan Oil&Gas 12:55
Azerbaijan's air defense units carry out combat firing exercises (VIDEO) Politics 12:53
Top Russian, Mongolian defense officials discuss cooperation Russia 12:52
Azerbaijani currency rates for November 30 Finance 12:51
"International Youth Festival of Modern Muslim Culture" ended in Kazan (PHOTO) Society 12:49
French inflation hits 13-year high in November Europe 12:44
World oil demand to rise in 2022 Oil&Gas 12:33
German companies express interest in investing in Azerbaijan's Alat Free Economic Zone Economy 12:28
Kazakhstan’s oil construction company opens tender for electrical equipment Tenders 12:28
Azerbaijan sees increase volume of loans issued for construction sector Finance 12:25
Military helicopter crashes in Azerbaijan Politics 12:21
Kazakh energy minister talk sale of hydroelectric power plants to UAE Kazakhstan 12:20
Iran wants lifting of all sanctions - AEOI Nuclear Program 12:02
State Agency on Vocational Education and Azerconnect sign Memorandum of Understanding Economy 11:54
Volume of Azerbaijani gas exports to Turkey disclosed Oil&Gas 11:53
Japan confirms first case of Omicron variant of coronavirus Other News 11:49
International Court of Justice to deliver its order on Azerbaijan's case against Armenia Politics 11:46
Kazakhstan’s manufacturing industry maintains stable growth – ministry Kazakhstan 11:45
Georgian stock market eyes additional investments Georgia 11:44
Kazakhstan’s KazMunayGas, Russia’s Tatneft establish JV for butadiene rubbers production Oil&Gas 11:42
Azerbaijan, Iran implementing important projects - ambassador Politics 11:39
Uzbekneftegaz obtains new industrial gas flow from Shimoliy Dengizkul field Uzbekistan 11:36
Iran records increase in exports from Chaharmahal & Bakhtiari Province Business 11:36
Azerbaijan discloses volume of contaminated potatoes returned to Georgia Economy 11:31
Vietnam to localize production of Russian Sputnik V vaccine Russia 11:29
Kazakhstan's PM talks industrial development Kazakhstan 11:16
Turkmenistan-Azerbaijan-Iran gas swap deal: chance to strengthen energy co-op Oil&Gas 11:15
Uzbek BMB Group to organize export of saffron to Spain Uzbekistan 11:14
India steps ups COVID-19 testing for international flyers Other News 11:12
IIT-Guwahati develops coating for cloth masks for better COVID protection Other News 11:12
India-Singapore flights commence under vaccinated travel lane Other News 11:11
Number of flights via Iran’s Tabriz International Airport up Transport 11:02
Georgia releases COVID-19 data for November 30 Georgia 10:56
Vice admiral R Hari Kumar to take over as new chief of Naval staff today Other News 10:40
JP Morgan expects Azerbaijan’s oil output to fall in 2023 Oil&Gas 10:36
CEO of European Azerbaijan School explains goals of hosting first IB conference (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 10:28
Azerbaijan shows footage from Kalbajar's liberated Gilinjli village (VIDEO) Politics 10:27
Azerbaijani oil prices increase Oil&Gas 10:26
Azerbaijan sees growth in real estate registration rate for 10M2021 (Exclusive) Economy 10:26
Iranian currency rates for November 30 Society 09:59
Azerbaijan approves procedure for providing COVID-19 certificate Politics 09:56
Uzbekistan shares updated COVID-19 data Uzbekistan 09:55
Georgia shares data on TOP-5 potato export destinations for 10M2021 Georgia 09:54
Kazakhstan’s Kazinform joins Turkic World media platform (PHOTO) Society 09:50
JP Morgan reveals forecasts for Azerbaijan’s 2021 oil output Oil&Gas 09:47
Oil gains on bets OPEC+ will pause output hike Oil&Gas 09:36
Azerbaijan approves amendments to law on vocational education Society 09:27
Azerbaijan may give incentives to support taxpayers offering local transport and forwarding services Finance 09:27
Pakistan, Iran discuss establishment of barter system Business 09:27
Baku-Supsa loaded 1000th tanker at Supsa terminal on the Black Sea Economy 08:38
Australian scientists establish platform to combine human, machine intelligence World 08:37
Iran oil ministry requires more share from revenues - Energy Commission Oil&Gas 08:00
Oil prices rise on bets OPEC+ will hold off output hike Oil&Gas 07:09
654 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 06:27
Israel discovers 1,900-year-old industry building, large cemetery Israel 05:41
Global coalition seizes 145.3 tonnes of cocaine - Colombia's navy World 04:52
Snowfalls, heavy rains and strong winds hit Italy and Spain Europe 04:03
Eight Iraqi officers probing attack on PM arrested on charges of negligence Arab World 03:16
Biden urges calm over Omicron COVID-19 variant US 02:21
Germany's SPD will announce its ministers next week Europe 01:37
Messi wins The 2021 Ballon d'Or World 00:55
Georgia’s electricity exports double Georgia 00:01
Wild winds in Turkey claim lives, close Bosphorus strait Turkey 29 November 23:34
Azerbaijan represented at III Pacific Alliance International Cooperation Forum Politics 29 November 22:56
Iran top nuclear negotiator, Mora meet ahead of Vienna talks Nuclear Program 29 November 22:23
Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan discuss creation of trade-logistics complexes in border areas Kyrgyzstan 29 November 22:14
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to step down World 29 November 21:42
Georgian delegation leaves for Brussels Georgia 29 November 21:04
Azerbaijani, Saudi Arabian foreign ministries hold consultations Politics 29 November 20:58
Famous artist receives Azerbaijani citizenship Society 29 November 20:32
Azerbaijan holds expanded meeting of Operational Headquarters for Combating COVID-19 (PHOTO) Economy 29 November 20:30
Azerbaijan approves COVID-19 certificates Society 29 November 20:20
Azerbaijan discloses state budget revenues through State Customs Committee Economy 29 November 19:49
Volume of loans issued in Azerbaijan’s real estate sector increases Finance 29 November 19:44
Price indexes of industrial, construction sectors at Uzbek stock exchange fall Uzbekistan 29 November 19:32
Kazakhstan to build hybrid solar power station Oil&Gas 29 November 19:05
Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover increases in 10M2021 Economy 29 November 19:01
Some CSTO members’ congratulations to Azerbaijan show Armenia's insignificance in CSTO - analyst Politics 29 November 18:59
Interest rates on consumer loans in Georgia increase Georgia 29 November 18:52
Uzbekistan starts construction of new branch of Gazli-Kagan gas pipeline Uzbekistan 29 November 18:44
Kazakhstan eyes increasing container shipments Transport 29 November 18:43
SOCAR projects increase in local manufacturing of fuel products from 2023 Oil&Gas 29 November 18:41
IRENEX shares data on sales of Bandar Imam Petrochemical Company Oil&Gas 29 November 17:57
Turkmen Ministry of Textile extends tender for modernization of cotton-spinning factory Tenders 29 November 17:55
Snam to increase spending on energy transition activities Oil&Gas 29 November 17:45
Iran eyes decrease in passenger transportation via Bandar Abbas International Airport Transport 29 November 17:42
Turkmenistan becomes Uzbekistan’s second largest gasoline supplier Oil&Gas 29 November 17:42
All news