France, in letter to Boris Johnson, rejects idea of joint border patrol in Channel
French Prime Minister Jean Castex told his British counterpart, Boris Johnson, that he rejected the idea of a joint British-French patrol in the English Channel to fight illegal migration, a letter obtained by Reuters showed on Thursday, Trend reports.
"France is ready to pursue our operational cooperation with the United Kingdom", the letter said, but added:
"We cannot accept (...) that British police or military patrol at our coast. It's a matter of our sovereignty."
Boris Johnson earlier this month suggested a joint coast patrol in a letter he sent to French President Emmanuel after 27 migrants lost their lives as the tried to reach British shores.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Egyptian Foreign Ministry expresses condolences to Azerbaijan in connection with the victims of the helicopter crash (PHOTO)
Number of historical, cultural monuments recently discovered on Azerbaijan’s liberated lands revealed
Azerbaijan discloses area of liberated territories de-mined by its military engineering-fortification units
Hungarian State Folk Ensemble and Pál István Band and People's Artist of the Republic of Azerbaijan, pianist Murad Huseynov Charity concert and fair
Azerbaijani defense ministry reveals number of found, neutralized mines in Tartar-Goranboy direction (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan considers reconstruction of liberated territories as opportunity to speed up transition to climate resilient pathways – minister
Head of Azerbaijan’s Civil Service gives adequate response to provocative statements of Armenia during UNESCO meeting (PHOTO)
US calls on Azerbaijan, Armenia to resolve issue of delimitation and demarcation of borders - Secretary of State
Crucial to correctly and fully inform public about major investigation processes – aide to Azerbaijani President
OSCE fully supports possible development of ties among South Caucasus countries - Chairperson-in-Office
British Council and the ADA University are bringing together entrepreneurs and students for a #mycreativespark forum (PHOTO)