Gas price in Europe exceeds $1,300 per 1,000 cubic meters for the first time since October
The gas price in Europe rose above $1,300 per 1,000 cubic meters at the opening of exchange trading on Monday, for the first time since the beginning of October, according to ICE trading data, Trend reports with reference to TASS.
The price of gas futures for January delivery at the TTF hub in the Netherlands is $1,344 per 1,000 cubic meters, or 114.3 euro per MWh (on the basis of the current euro exchange rate against the dollar, prices at ICE are in euro per MWh).
The total increase of the gas price in Europe since the closure of the trading on Friday amounts to 8%.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Karabakh Revival Foundation closely cooperating with Heydar Aliyev Foundation in restoration - Fund's head
Preservation of cultural heritage is primary task in restoration of Shusha - Azerbaijani president's special rep
Solar-powered drip irrigation system installed in Agdam Industrial Park - Azerbaijani president's special representative (PHOTO)
Belarus illuminates national library to revere Azerbaijani national leader Heydar Aliyev’s memory (PHOTO)
Georgian health officials: Covid-19 vaccine booster shots 'necessary' to prevent spread of Omicron variant
Turkish FM shares post on 18th death anniversary of Azerbaijani national leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)
Kazakh Energy Ministry makes decision on priority shipment of oil products for filling stations in Turkestan
Azerbaijan takes measures to exempt import of hybrid and electric cars from customs duties and VAT in 2022
President Ilham Aliyev makes post on 18th death anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani First VP Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on 18th death anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev on Instagram (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their family members visit grave of national leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO/VIDEO)