New COVID measures and restrictions spark protests across Europe, inciting anger

Europe 19 December 2021 22:13 (UTC+04:00)
New COVID measures and restrictions spark protests across Europe, inciting anger

Thousands of protesters rallied across Europe this weekend, as nations were moving to impose tougher measures to stem a new wave of COVID-19 infections spurred by the highly transmissible Omicron variant, Trend reports citing Euronews.

On Sunday, it was Brussels, where the marchers, some with placards reading “free zone,” “I've had my fair dose” and “enough is enough,” came to protest the government’s strong advice to get vaccinated.

The crowd gathered included Belgian health care workers who will have a three-month window in which to get vaccinated against the coronavirus from January 1 or risk losing their jobs.

A strong police presence was deployed on the streets in anticipation of the protest, given how previous demonstrations had descended into violence, arrest, and injury.

In a Brussels demonstration last month, small fringes spiraled into violence as several hundred people started pelting police, smashing cars, and setting garbage bins ablaze. Police responded with tear gas and water cannons.

What started out as peaceful protests again erupted in violence, with all too familiar scenes of clouds of smoke and demonstrators arrested repeating once more.

On Saturday, protesters marched in the streets of Paris and other cities throughout France to protest new government restrictions.

A larger-than-usual crowd had people chanting against the vaccine pass that the government was planning, with some carrying signs with freedom slogans or comparing the measures to a “dictatorship”.

The French government proposed requiring proof of vaccination for those entering restaurants, cafes, and other public establishments.

Also, vaccination of children ages 5 through 11 begins on Wednesday – another gripe the protesters voiced during the march.

Nearly 3,000 people are in intensive care with COVID-19 in France.

Confrontations and claims of 'dictatorship'

In London, another demonstration on Saturday resulted in clashes between police and protesters.

Critics of British prime minister Boris Johnson’s latest coronavirus restrictions flooded Oxford Street, a popular London shopping area, blocking traffic as they marched with signs bearing slogans such as “Vaccine passports kill our freedoms” and “Don’t comply.”

Other signs had the faces of Johnson or UK health secretary Sajid Javid and read, “Give them the boot.”

Police faced off with demonstrators both at Parliament Square and then later outside Downing Street, the official residence of the prime minister.

The clashes came as Omicron was confirmed as the dominant variant in London, prompting the city's mayor to declare a “major incident”.

Sadiq Khan underscored the official concern about the climbing cases and their potential to overwhelm the health care system by declaring a major incident, a move that allows local councils in Britain's capital to coordinate work more closely with emergency services.

On the same night, demonstrations erupted in Barcelona against the recent introduction of COVID passports to access public spaces in the Catalan region.

The protest was taking place for the third week in a row, with organisers saying they will continue as long as current restrictions remain in place.

A 38-year-old hotel worker, Richard, said that the mandatory COVID pass and other regulations were akin to “a dictatorship at this point,” claiming it “reminds (him) of Nazism.”

Protesters also gathered in Turin, the Hague, and Vienna, among other places.

Far-right exploits people's fears

What stood out in all of these protests — but also others that have been taking place throughout the continent almost since the beginning of the pandemic — is the sometimes very vocal presence of conspiracy theorists interspersed with members of far-right groups, who seem to be capitalising on people's sense of insecurity and anger at the government in trying times.

“COVID-19 has served as a catalyst for radicalisation,” said Ciaran O’Connor, an analyst at the London-based Institute for Strategic Dialogue.

“It allows conspiracy theorists or extremists to create simple narratives, framing it as us versus them, good versus evil.”

Comparisons to the World War II regime of Nazi Germany are becoming all too common, for example.

Yellow Stars-of-David — drawing a parallel between today's anti-vaxxers and the Holocaust — have sprung up everywhere, from Switzerland to Croatia.

Banners conflating swastikas and vaccine injections could be seen at demonstrations in places like Spain and the Netherlands.

The same crowds can also feature people claiming that the pandemic is a "Jewish conspiracy."

Threats of violence against women, people of colour and the LGBTI population have also become more prevalent, experts say.

Conspiracy theories can provide an artificial sense of control, said Cynthia Miller-Idriss, director of the Polarization and Extremism Research and Innovation Lab at American University, which studies far-right extremism.

Various grievances and racial and ethnic hatred were only exacerbated by COVID-19, which deepened the anger.

“COVID-19 has created fertile ground for recruitment because so many people around the world feel unsettled," Miller-Idriss stated.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Israeli ministry blocks UAE pipeline deal, citing risk to Red Sea
Israeli ministry blocks UAE pipeline deal, citing risk to Red Sea
Israel detects bird flu among dozens of wild cranes
Israel detects bird flu among dozens of wild cranes
MSCI considers new region for Israeli index, with potential windfall
MSCI considers new region for Israeli index, with potential windfall
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Energy crisis in Serbia was overcome thanks to purchase of fuel oil from Azerbaijan - President Oil&Gas 23:10
12 killed in flash floods in northern Iraq: governor Arab World 22:50
New COVID measures and restrictions spark protests across Europe, inciting anger Europe 22:13
Suez Canal revenue hits record high 6 bln USD in 2021: statement Other News 21:45
Macron welcomes transfer of 10 military by Azerbaijan to Armenia Politics 21:27
IMIDRO shares data on iron ore concentrate production in Iran for eighth month Business 20:53
Iran unveils details of essential products imports Business 20:53
Azerbaijani ombudsman detecting all facts of destruction of cemeteries in Fuzuli (PHOTO) Politics 20:51
Turkey's Lake Van shrinks as climate crisis fuels water retreat Turkey 20:44
Uzbekistan and Afghanistan consider the current state of bilateral relations Uzbekistan 20:33
NCDC Head concerned as number of first COVID-19 shots drops in Georgia Georgia 20:17
12 killed in flash floods in northern Iraq Arab World 19:53
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry presents weekly review (VIDEO) Society 19:24
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 18:46
Azerbaijan confirms 921 more COVID-19 cases, 1,382 recoveries Society 18:39
Next meeting in "3 + 3" format is planned to be held in Turkey - Cavusoglu Politics 18:20
Italian company to develop design of victory and occupation museum in Fuzuli Politics 17:31
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to fall Finance 16:56
Malaysian emergency services, volunteers rescue 21,000 from flooding Other News 16:53
OIC can play leading role in resolving humanitarian situation in Afghanistan - FM Politics 16:12
UK health minister doesn't rule out new COVID restrictions before Christmas Europe 16:08
Over 6 million people in Iran recover from COVID-19 Society 15:28
New corridor between Iran, Azerbaijan, Georgia to be activated – ambassador Transport 15:04
Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs discuss results of "3 + 3" meeting Politics 15:04
Omicron variant of COVID-19 detected in Iran Society 14:43
Startup from Uzbekistan ranked second in Iceland’s top apps Uzbekistan 14:34
First transit cargo from Ukraine arrives in SW Iran port Iran 14:20
Saudi defences destroy two Houthi drones targeting Abha airport Arab World 13:39
4 dead after ocean plane crashes near Australia's Brisbane Other News 13:02
Engineers and sappers of Azerbaijani army continue to clear liberated lands from mines (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 12:30
Iranian currency rates for December 19 Finance 12:29
Turkey to continue to act together with Azerbaijan - FM Politics 12:29
Azerbaijan's return of 10 Armenian servicemen is important gesture in addressing humanitarian issues - EU Special Representative Politics 12:15
SpaceX launches Turkey's Turksat 5B satellite into space Turkey 12:11
Uzbek Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange reveals volume of its transactions Uzbekistan 12:10
Georgia reports 2,195 coronavirus cases, 4,319 recoveries, 47 deaths Georgia 11:19
Typhoon death toll in Philippines' Bohol province hits 49 Other News 10:41
Azerbaijan transfers 10 servicemen to Armenia through mediation of EU Politics 10:08
Iran implements pilot project on wheat cultivation in several provinces Business 09:56
Azerbaijan's Mortgage-Credit Guarantee Fund to engage repair services via tender Tenders 09:55
COVID-19: Over 400 new cases in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 09:30
12 killed in land dispute in western Guatemala World 08:48
Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan to sign strategic partnership declaration - Kyrgyz ambassador Economy 08:00
4 dead, 8 injured after ramp bridge collapses in central China World 07:38
Two rockets hit Baghdad's fortified Green Zone - Iraqi state media Arab World 07:02
Death toll in Philippine province from Typhoon Rai rises to 49: local official World 06:19
Kyrgyz FM meets with heads and representatives of Indian public and private companies Kyrgyzstan 05:27
Erdogan pledges 15 mln Covid vaccine doses for Africa Europe 04:39
India successfully test-fires nuclear-capable ballistic missile World 03:44
British Brexit minister resigns Europe 02:59
Germany to impose quarantine on travellers from Britain from Monday Europe 02:12
Greek parliament ratifies 2022 state budget Europe 01:22
Dutch government imposes strict lockdown measures ahead of Christmas Europe 00:41
Turkey, Iran trade turnover grows in October 2021 Turkey 00:01
3 terrorists killed, security official injured in shootout in NW Pakistan World 18 December 23:37
UK reports over 90,000 new cases of coronavirus Europe 18 December 23:05
Turkey's 2022 budget approved by Parliament Turkey 18 December 22:27
Azerbaijani president's special representative visits Sugovushan settlement and Talish village (PHOTO) Politics 18 December 21:36
Azerbaijan launches cooperation with Turkish MEXT Technology Center Business 18 December 21:27
Iran shares data on pomegranate harvesting Business 18 December 21:24
Number of Azerbaijani students at Turkish universities disclosed Society 18 December 21:22
Co-op between Turkey and Azerbaijan in space field - at high level, says Turkish Space Agency's CEO (VIDEO) Society 18 December 21:18
Azerbaijani PM views modernization, reconstruction work at Heydar Aliyev Oil Refinery Oil&Gas 18 December 21:10
Poland increases import of crude petroleum gas from Kazakhstan Economy 18 December 21:10
Azerbaijan eyes implementing double degree program in space research with Turkey Society 18 December 21:08
London declares 'major incident' to help COVID-hit hospitals Europe 18 December 19:49
Georgian gov’t to maintain and intensify high-level political dialogue and coordination with US, PM says Georgia 18 December 19:23
Kyrgyz Border Service receives Bayraktar unmanned aerial vehicles Kyrgyzstan 18 December 18:55
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price dips Finance 18 December 18:00
Iranian giant steel companies boost iron ore concentrate production Business 18 December 17:29
Important decisions made about immediate activity by Armenia - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 18 December 17:21
We hope that Armenia will complete their part of the homework - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 18 December 17:19
Understanding of this golden opportunity really must come to Armenia - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 18 December 17:17
We hope that relations with Armenia also will be normalized - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 18 December 17:14
We are transforming Azerbaijan into Eurasia’s transportation hub - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 18 December 17:12
Volume of Azerbaijani gas in Italian consumption is growing and will grow year after year - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 18 December 17:09
Oil and gas will play important role for our economy for many decades ahead - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 18 December 17:06
Russia fully respects our policy, our foreign policy, our energy policy, and we are not rivals - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 18 December 17:04
All our energy projects starting from oil pipeline to gas pipeline were completed in very friendly environment in region - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 18 December 17:02
We became already supplier to Europe - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 18 December 17:00
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 18 December 16:57
Azerbaijani people were tired of these permanent visits of this Minsk Group “troika" - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 18 December 16:57
In Armenia, human rights and political freedoms are brutally violated - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 18 December 16:54
Azerbaijan confirms 582 more COVID-19 cases, 1,370 recoveries Society 18 December 16:52
In Azerbaijan, there is no restrictions of media - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 18 December 16:51
Support whether it’s financial donations or loans to Armenia and to Azerbaijan must be at the same level - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 18 December 16:44
I suggested the European Commission to look at opportunity to finance from funds demining in Azerbaijan - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 18 December 16:42
Railroad from liberated territories to Armenian border must be ready by the end of 2023 - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 18 December 16:39
We highly value efforts of Commission and President Michel in particular - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 18 December 16:32
President Ilham Aliyev gives interview to Italian Il Sole 24 Ore newspaper (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 18 December 15:59
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for December 18 Society 18 December 15:13
Uzbek Uz-Kor Gas Chemical JSC opens tender for purchase of cooling fans Uzbekistan 18 December 15:12
Turkmenistan to increase land for sowing vegetables Business 18 December 15:12
Georgia to keep investing in Agrocredit Program – PM Georgia 18 December 15:09
Law "on Media" to allow fighting 'pollution' in media - Head of Trend News Agency’s Foreign Projects Directorate Politics 18 December 15:06
Tourist inflow from Uzbekistan to Georgia almost triples Georgia 18 December 14:56
Azerbaijan’s 11M2021 consumer price index increases Economy 18 December 14:53
Azerbaijani FM to take part in OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Pakistan Politics 18 December 14:50
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 18 December 14:49
Weekly review of key events in Azerbaijan's ICT sector ICT 18 December 14:46
All news